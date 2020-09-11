-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HL Acquisitions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.33). HL Acquisitions reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HL Acquisitions will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HL Acquisitions.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. HL Acquisitions has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.17.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

