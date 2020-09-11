-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). ChampionX reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

Shares of NYSE CHX opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

