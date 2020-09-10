Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 385 Price Target at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 385 price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 345 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 365 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 381.95.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

