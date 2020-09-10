Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.58 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Barclays lifted their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.52.

Get Zscaler alerts:

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $140.29. 54,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 54,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $5,972,916.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,005 shares in the company, valued at $24,256,266.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.