Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $163.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.52.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total value of $365,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,178 shares in the company, valued at $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

