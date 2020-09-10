Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

