Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Bank of America

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.52.

ZS traded up $6.10 on Thursday, reaching $140.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.94, for a total transaction of $365,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 308,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,032,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 269.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $1,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

