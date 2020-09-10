Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $123.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ZS. BidaskClub downgraded Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average is $92.62. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $2,283,967.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,370,000 after purchasing an additional 499,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after buying an additional 978,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after buying an additional 167,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after buying an additional 318,736 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $103,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

