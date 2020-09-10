Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $131-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $126.65 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.28-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.03. 41,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -248.18 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised Zscaler to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Zscaler from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.35.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.