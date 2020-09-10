Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.28-0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $557.83 million.Zscaler also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.35.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded up $6.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.03. The company had a trading volume of 41,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.62. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -248.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.