Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.29. The company had a trading volume of 54,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,238. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $163.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.52.

In other Zscaler news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total value of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $14,938,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

