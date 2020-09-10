Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

ZION has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

ZION traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,636. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.62. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

