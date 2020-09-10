Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 16.4% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gaia by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

