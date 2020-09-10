Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of FSM opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 110.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.