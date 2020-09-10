Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Sell

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

SVC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hospitality Properties Trust from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 36.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $55,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

