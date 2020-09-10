Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.81. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

