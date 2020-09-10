Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,738 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $22,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,572,000 after buying an additional 103,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $94.17. 12,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

