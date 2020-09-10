YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
Several analysts have commented on YPF shares. HSBC lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.
Shares of YPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 5,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,860. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.
YPF Company Profile
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.
Read More: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.