YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several analysts have commented on YPF shares. HSBC lowered shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of YPF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.36. 5,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,860. YPF has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,875,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in YPF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,141,054 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in YPF by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in YPF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

