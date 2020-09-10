Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $5.73. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 792,196 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YTEN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. National Securities upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $12.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

