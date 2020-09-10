XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) Stock Rating Lowered by 86 Research

XPeng (NASDAQ:BEKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the stock. 86 Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 66.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.