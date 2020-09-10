Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) Insider Sells A$198,000,000.00 in Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO) insider Rodney Drury sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$99.00 ($70.71), for a total transaction of A$198,000,000.00 ($141,428,571.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$83.37 and its 200-day moving average is A$80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.72, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Get Xero alerts:

Xero Company Profile

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company worldwide. The company offers Xero, a cloud-based accounting software that connects small businesses to their advisors. It also provides accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook/Ledger; and Xero mobile app.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.