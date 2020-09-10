Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Xander Resources Inc (CVE:XND)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Xander Resources shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28.

In related news, Director Marsha Panar sold 150,000 shares of Xander Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,071 shares in the company, valued at C$119,734.56.

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

