Wells Fargo & Company Raises Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $135.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.36.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $120.85 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,721 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

