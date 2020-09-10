Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

