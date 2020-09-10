Wedbush Raises Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $160.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

Zscaler stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.98 and a beta of 0.76. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $163.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,224,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 14,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total transaction of $1,462,801.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,938,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

