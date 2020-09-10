Wayne Spanner Buys 15,732 Shares of Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) Stock

Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) insider Wayne Spanner acquired 15,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$19,979.64 ($14,271.17).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 235.75, a quick ratio of 235.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,255.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Resimac Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

