Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $163.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

DIS stock opened at $133.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a market capitalization of $240.99 billion, a PE ratio of -215.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

