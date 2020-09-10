Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 321,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.15% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,710,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $361,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,096,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 567,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 385.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 412,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after purchasing an additional 327,303 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $121.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.