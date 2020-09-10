Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $169.42

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and traded as low as $165.55. Volution Group shares last traded at $170.00, with a volume of 1,040,919 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. started coverage on Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Volution Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 206.25 ($2.70).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 169.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 175.88.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

