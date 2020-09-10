Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VODG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and traded as low as $0.33. Vitro Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 14,386 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.42.

About Vitro Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:VODG)

Vitro Diagnostics, Inc, doing business as Vitro Biopharma, focuses on the development, manufacture, and distribution of stem cell products and related tools for use in research, drug discovery, and clinical trials in the United States. Its stem cell technology includes cell lines, supporting products, and methods for generation and differentiation of stem cells into products for the treatment of diseases, such as heart disease, arthritis, multiple sclerosis, brain injury, autism, stroke, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitro Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitro Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.