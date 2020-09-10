Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Gap Up to $40.50

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.50, but opened at $49.95. Virtusa shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 113,277 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on VRTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Virtusa from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Get Virtusa alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. Analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% during the first quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,316,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.