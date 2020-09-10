Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) vs. Brinx Resources (NASDAQ:BNXR) Financial Comparison

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) and Brinx Resources (OTCMKTS:BNXR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Brinx Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $298.28 million 4.68 $46.28 million $0.13 67.77 Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Brinx Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brinx Resources has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Brinx Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners -55.71% 1.12% 0.86% Brinx Resources N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Brinx Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 3 13 0 2.81 Brinx Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 88.42%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Brinx Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Brinx Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Brinx Resources Company Profile

Brinx Resources Ltd., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Oklahoma and California, the United States. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

