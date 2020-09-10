Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.31, but opened at $53.10. Verint Systems shares last traded at $52.78, with a volume of 24,020 shares traded.

The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $44,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,918,495.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 1,576 shares of company stock worth $67,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 170.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

