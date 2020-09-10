Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

VRNT traded up $4.63 on Thursday, hitting $52.94. 28,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,643. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $44,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,918,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,576 shares of company stock valued at $67,733 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

