VeriME (VME) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 95.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. VeriME has a market capitalization of $16,517.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.36 or 0.05311217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeriME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime

VeriME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

