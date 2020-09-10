Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.39.

VTR opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

