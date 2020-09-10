Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $83.88

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.88 and last traded at $83.03, with a volume of 1384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,262,000 after buying an additional 1,104,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,366,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 625,223 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,312,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

