Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 166,689 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,012,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 166,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.76% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $1,909,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $108.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $121.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

