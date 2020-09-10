Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 766,444 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.08% of JD.Com worth $1,828,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,150,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 540.0% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,034,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 11.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,494,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on JD.Com from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $77.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

