Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,868,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $1,719,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,702,000 after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,645,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,913,000 after acquiring an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $139.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $86.20 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

