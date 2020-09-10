Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.83 Billion Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,111,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $1,829,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,465,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 366,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,542,000 after buying an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 552,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after buying an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $158.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.54.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $748,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,858 shares of company stock worth $20,736,546 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

