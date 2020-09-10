Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.80 Billion Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,703,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,923,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.43% of Ford Motor worth $1,797,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 280,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

