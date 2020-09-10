Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.39% of Kellogg worth $1,673,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 38,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,412,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

