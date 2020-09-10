Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,810,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,002,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.27% of WP Carey worth $1,678,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey by 170.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $69.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.