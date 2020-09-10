Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,837,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 821,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.58% of Tiffany & Co. worth $1,565,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after acquiring an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% in the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after acquiring an additional 745,087 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter worth $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after purchasing an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $86.39 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.