Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 315,468 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.22% of Coupa Software worth $1,714,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $22,193,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Coupa Software by 69.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coupa Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $260.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average of $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 5,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.67, for a total value of $1,307,187.99. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,750 shares of company stock worth $52,690,461. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

