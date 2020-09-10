Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UHS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,245,000 after acquiring an additional 634,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818,267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 537,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 770.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 187,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 165,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.99. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,756. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

