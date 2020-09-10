Unity Software Inc. (U) Plans to Raise $950 Million in September 18th IPO

Unity Software Inc. (U) expects to raise $950 million in an initial public offering on Friday, September 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 25,000,000 shares at a price of $34.00-$42.00 per share.

In the last year, Unity Software Inc. generated $640.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $150.2 million. Unity Software Inc. has a market-cap of $10 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays and William Blair served as the underwriters for the IPO and Oppenheimer, Piper Sandler, Stifel, Wedbush Securities, Academy Securities and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Unity Software Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Unity is they world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Our platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. As of June 30, 2020, we had approximately 1.5 million monthly active creators in over 190 countries and territories worldwide. The applications developed by these creators were downloaded over three billion times per month in 2019 on over 1.5 billion unique devices. “.

Unity Software Inc. was founded in 2004 and has 3379 employees. The company is located at 30 3rd Street San Francisco, California 94103 and can be reached via phone at (415) 539-3162 or on the web at https://www.unity.com.

