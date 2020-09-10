United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $168.00. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

NYSE:URI opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $186.78. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 2,270.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 244.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 192.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

