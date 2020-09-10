Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading Down 22.8%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) were down 22.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.15. Approximately 1,201,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 797,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.91.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

